The three-storey commercial building where a tragic fire killed 15 lives was served a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction. The order was, however, revoked less than two months later, the UP government said in a statement late on Monday night.

The building, located in Sector D of the upscale Aliganj Scheme locality, was originally allotted on 11 July, 1980, to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery system.

Following the execution of the agreement on 4 November, 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the fire at the animation centre in Lucknow? ⌵ Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have originated in the building's air-conditioning duct system, with the incident occurring at an animation centre where many students were present. 2 Why was the building where the Lucknow fire occurred previously ordered for demolition? ⌵ The three-storey building was served a demolition order in 2016 due to unauthorized construction, although this order was revoked less than two months later. 3 How many lives were lost in the Lucknow fire incident? ⌵ The tragic fire in Lucknow resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, primarily students, with additional injuries reported among others. 4 What actions have been taken against those responsible for the Lucknow fire tragedy? ⌵ Four building owners were arrested, and four government officials were suspended amid allegations of safety violations and administrative negligence concerning the fire. 5 Should buildings approved for residential use be allowed to operate commercial activities? ⌵ Buildings with residential-use approvals, like the one in Lucknow, should not operate commercial activities, as this can lead to safety risks and potential legal repercussions.

In 2005, the property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha, through a sale deed. They subsequently sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013.

On 7 August, 2014, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) completed the mutation process in favour of Virendra and Surendra.

Residential-use building plan in 2014 The building, spread over approximately 1,992 square feet, received approval for a residential-use building plan on August 20, 2014, under the self-certification building plan scheme.

However, unauthorised construction was later found on the premises. The LDA subsequently registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla. Following an investigation, a demolition order was issued against the unauthorised construction on May 10, 2016.

However, two months after the demolition order was issued, it was revoked on July 5, 2016, raising questions about the circumstances under which the decision was reversed, the statement said.

The tragic fire left at least 15 dead, including students, and seven injured, officials said.

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Most of the victims were trapped on the second floor of the building, located on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj in north Lucknow, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building, which was completely gutted in the fire. The structure also housed a pet clinic.

The circumstances under which the demolition order was revoked raise serious questions about safety enforcement.

Police have so far registered case against six, and arrested four in connection with the fire. Four officials have been suspended as probe continues.