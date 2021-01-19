15 labourers killed after truck runs over them near Gujarat's Surat

15 labourers killed after truck runs over them near Gujarat's Surat1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 09:04 AM IST
- Gujarat accident: The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat
- The truck driver has been arrested, police said
Surat: In a tragic accident in Gujarat's Surat district, fifteen labourers, sleeping near the road, were crushed to death by a speeding truck this morning, news agencies reported.
The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.
The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said.
The truck driver has been arrested, police said.
