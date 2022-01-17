15 lakh power sector employees to go on strike against privatisation. Details

15 lakh power sector employees to go on strike against privatisation. Details1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
NCCOEEE has decided to go for two days nationwide strike along with call given by All India Trade Unions on 23rd and 24th February
Around 15 lakh power sector employees will go on nationwide strike for two days from February 23 to protest against privatisation announced by the Centre, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) announced on Monday.
The federation said that the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) has decided to go for two days nationwide strike along with call given by All India Trade Unions on 23rd and 24th February.
The coordination committee has also decided that its leaders will meet Punjab Governor on February 1 and handover memorandum to him against privatization of Chandigarh UT Power Department.
AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey too confirmed that about 15 lakh power employees and engineers across the country will observe strike on 23rd and 24th February against privatization policies of the central government.
He listed the main demands of power sector employees that include withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, scrap decision of privatisation of profit making power departments of Union Territories Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu and Puducherry.
The power employees also want the Centre to integrate all unbundled power utilities in states like KSEB Ltd in Kerala and HPSEB Ltd in Himachal Pradesh, implement old pension scheme for all power employees recruited after unbundling of SEB's, regularise all outsourced power employees like Telangana government has done.
With inputs from PTI
