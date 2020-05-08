Aurangabad: Fifteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district today, news agencies reported. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said.

They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police are reaching spot to assess the situation. More details are awaited.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers stranded in several other cities have started their journey to return to their native places on foot. The Railways have been running Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers to their native states.





