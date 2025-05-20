‘15 mins of rains causing mayhem’: Viral videos from Mumbai show massive waterlogging on roads in Andheri

Mumbai rains: With heavy rains lashing Mumbai and adjoining cities on Tuesday evening, several social media users took to micro-blogging site X to share videos of heavily waterlogged streets in Andheri and Saki Naka.

Though rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning brought some relief from the rising temperatures, it slowed down road traffic at several places including the Western Express Highway.

Viral videos showed people wading through knee-deep water at Old Nagardas Road in Andheri.

One of the videos from a fruit market showed shopkeepers struggling to keep fruits safe from the flooded street.

"Little bit of Mumbai rains and we have water logging at Old Nagardas road, Andheri East," said an X user.

"#MumbaiRains 15 mins of rains causing mayhem at nagardas road #andheri east," said another user tagging BMC.

Meanwhile, social activist Zoru Bhathena also took a swipe at Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) over waterlogging at Andheri Subway.

"Hello My BMC. May we suggest you'll install a sign at both ends of Andheri Subway "THIS IS A DRAIN USE DURING DRY WEATHER ONLY"...This sign will fix the problem...And save Mumbaikars a few hundred crores too," said Bhathena in a post on X.

A video shared by an X user named Sagar Shah showed accumulation of garbage after waterlogging at Saki Naka.

“This is Mumbai? Saki Naka as of now is an overflowing gutter! Please help. We deserve better!.”

“This is Mumbai's world famous Naka..Saki Naka,” said another user retweeting the video.

Slamming BMC over the situation, an X user named Tanmay Tamhane said that this was not even the proper monsoon rains and such pathetic situation was everywhere in Mumbai.

IMD issues yellow alert Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next four days with light to moderate rainfall.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places,” said the weather department in its forecast for the maximum city.

Parts of Maharashtra may witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24 following a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, the Met department said.