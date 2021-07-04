The 39-year-old doctor is on ECMO support at a Hyderabad-based hospital since May 22. Around ₹1.5 crore has already been spent on his treatment, a family member said
The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) procedure costs around ₹2 lakh a day
A coronavirus positive doctor, who contracted the infection while working at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital here, has not received any financial help from the Delhi government so far despite an assurance from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, family members claimed on Sunday, while the government said the process was underway.
"The Delhi government is standing besides Dr Amit Gupta and his family. We are with them in this difficult time. The process of providing financial assistance to the family is underway," a statement said.
The 39-year-old doctor is on ECMO support at a Hyderabad-based hospital since May 22. Around ₹1.5 crore has already been spent on his treatment, a family member said.
The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) procedure costs around ₹2 lakh a day.
ECMO is a machine that mimics the functions of the heart and lungs. It helps in pumping and oxygenating the blood outside the body, allowing the lungs and the heart to rest.
The family, including the wife, a six-year-old son, parents and a sister, shifted to a rented accommodation in Secunderabad in May.
“We had submitted medical bills totalling ₹84 lakh to the Delhi government around a month ago. We have been following up with the officials, but no help has come our way so far," the family member claimed.
Fighting against time, the family started a crowdfunding project and has been able to collect ₹26 lakh.