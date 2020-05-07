HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) cases continued to rise unabated in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 56 new cases on Thursday, taking the state’s total to 1833. On the same day, Telangana also reported 15 new cases, of which 12 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone, while the remaining three were detected among migrants, said the state government. It did not mention which district or area they were staying at.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana government, the state has reported a total of 1122 cases, of which only 400 39.9%) are currently active, as a total of 693 (including 27 discharged on Thursday) covid-19 patients have so far recovered. Moreover, 22 districts in the state so far have not reported any new cases over the last 14 days, while the three districts of Warangal (urban), Yadadri and Wanaparthy are free of the virus as of now.

In a positive development in AP, the percentage of covid-19 recoveries also continued to rise in the state, as it rose to 42.5%. Out of the total 1833 cases in the state, 1015 are active, while 780 patients have recovered. So far, 38 people have also succumbed to the novel virus in AP, as two more people died on Thursday as well. Cases have been increasing by about 55 to 80 cases over the last fortnight in the state.

The latest 56 cases turned positive from a pool of 8087 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (540) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (373), Krishna (316) and Nellore (96). These four districts account for 1325 of the total 1717 cases in the state.

Both states have also allowed the sale of liquor in retail outlets. While AP has increased the tax by a whopping 75% on alcohol to “discourage" people from drinking alcohol, Telangana, which has extended the lockdown till 29 May in Hyderabad, raised it by 16%.

