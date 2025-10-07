18 people killed as massive landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur | WATCH

In a tragic incident, at least 18 passengers were killed in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening after a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Bilaspur district, officials have confirmed.

The incident took place in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment.

The bus, which was carrying an estimated 30 to 35 passengers, was en route from Rohtak in Haryana to Ghumarwin.

A policeman involved in the rescue operation stated that an "entire mountain came crashing down on the bus," suggesting the chances of passenger survival are bleak.a

So far 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris and three people rescued and sent to hospital, BJP MLA from Jhandutta JR Katwal, who was on the spot, told PTI over the phone.

Police and district administration officials are currently at the site, with rescue operations underway.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Monday, contributing to the unstable ground conditions.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed profound grief over the accident and has instructed officials to expedite the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of life in the incident.

He also announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

In a social media post, PM Modi said: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time.”

“Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the prime minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident.