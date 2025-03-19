Muskan Rastogi, a woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband Saurabh Rajput with her lover Sahil Shukla before going on a vacation to Shimla. They chopped the young merchant navy officer's body into 15 pieces and concealed it in a drum covered with cement, media reports quoted investigators as saying.

The duo, married in 2016, used to live in Indiranagar's Master colony in Brahmpuri with their six-year-old daughter. The whole incident occurred while their daughter was sleeping in the next room. Rastogi laced Rajput's food with sedatives, rendering him unconscious. She then called Shukla, and together they reportedly stabbed Rajput numerous times in the chest, ultimately killing him.

Rajput's brother Rahul had registered a missing complaint at the Brahmpuri police station. Rahul stated that his brother had been missing since March 7. Upon visiting Rajput's rented home, he found it locked. He sensed foul play and even asked Rastogi about Rajput but she failed to answer.

How did Rastogi meet Shukla? Rajput got a job in a London mall in 2020. As a result, he had to leave them and later joined the merchant navy. During this time, Rastogi met Shukla, a chartered accountant, and started an illicit relationship with him.

Rastogi's confession When Rastogi returned from Shimla, her mother, Kavita, questioned Rajput's whereabouts. Rastogi didn't answer clearly and misled her. When Kavita asked her repeatedly, she told the truth. Her family took her to the Brahmpuri police station on Tuesday afternoon.

Rastogi informed the police about the crime. But when two police personnel visited the site, they didn't find the body there. Police interrogated Shukla who confessed to the crime. Police discreetly took the drum to a hospital in an e-rickshaw. With hammers and drilling machines, the drum was cut open and Rajput's severed head, hands and feet were found. His remains were sent for post-mortem.