₹1.5 tn in taxes? The gamble with online gaming
Summary
- The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is serving tax demands worth thousands of crores of rupees on online gaming firms. The demands are up to 10x the revenue of some firms. Why is it making such astronomical demands, and are they substantiated?
How much is the DGGI claiming ?
On 12 September, the DGGI’s show-cause notice to Mumbai-based Dream11 claimed GST in line with gambling and lottery firms. It claimed taxes of ₹217 crore against Dream11’s FY18 revenue of ₹228 crore, and ₹1,006 crore against FY19 revenue of ₹802 crore. In September last year, it asked Bengaluru-based Gameskraft for ₹21,000 crore GST against its FY22 revenue of ₹2,112 crore. Three lawyers for multiple gaming firms, as well as a senior government official, confirmed that more such notices are in the works. The total tax claim from the entire industry may reach ₹1.5 trillion, they said.