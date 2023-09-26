1.5 tn in taxes? The gamble with online gaming

Is there a case for DGGI?

In its September 2022 claim against Gameskraft, the DGGI said that the startup misrepresented its business category, and that it is actually a gambling and not gaming firm. A lawyer for a top gaming firm said the DGGI is filing retrospective claims based on the Centre’s new 28% tax rate on the sector. Its notice to Dream11 said “the entire contest entry amount constitutes the value of taxable supply"—reaffirming that while gaming firms computed tax at 18% (the previous tax rate) of their net earnings, DGGI’s computation is based on 28% of their gross revenue. This can be 15-16x what firms have so far paid in taxes.