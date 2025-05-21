15 years before Jyoti Malhotra, an Indian diplomat had turned ‘spy’ for Pakistan. Here's her story

The arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan has brought back in focus a similar case involving another woman, a foreign service officer.

In 2010, Madhuri Gupta, an Indian diplomat serving in Pakistan at the time, was arrested for spying for Pakistan. The investigation found that she was honey-trapped by Pakistan-based intelligence operatives while she was posted in the country. Falling in love with Pakistani spy cost Madhuri Gupta reputation, career and a three-year jail term.

Jyoti Malhotra allegedly used her digital platform to funnel sensitive information to Pakistan’s ISI. Madhuri Gupta was not a YouTuber but a diplomat posted as the Second Secretary (Press and Information) at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Gupta leaked classified information, a revelation that stunned Indian intelligence. Her espionage came to the fore in 2010, when she was arrested under the Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police’s Special Branch.

Who is Madhuri Gupta? Gupta studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University before cracking the coveted UPSC examination. She had served in various missions for India, including ones in Iraq, Liberia, Malaysia, and Croatia. She was posted in Islamabad in 2007.

In Islamabad, Gupta, well versed in Urdu and with a deep interest in Sufism and poetry, came in touch with Jamshed, known in social circles as ‘Jim’, through a Pakistani journalist. The two spoke about a book authored by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. Soon, the acquaintance turned into a romantic relationship. Gupta, then 52, fell for the 30-year-old ISI operative.

Intelligence agencies later revealed that Gupta’s dissatisfaction with the government of India over the denial of leave and delayed salary made her emotionally vulnerable. Soon, Jamshed, along with another ISI handler named Mudassar Raza Rana, started influencing her to betray her country.

As reported by media, Gupta supplied ISI with highly classified information related to the Indian Army, RAW operations, Indo-US intelligence exchanges, and even the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

By late 2009, Indian intelligence agencies had already begun suspecting that a mole was operating out of the Islamabad High Commission. Gupta’s digital footprint, monitored emails, and suspicious movements led investigators to her. According to officials, once their fears were confirmed, the government called Gupta to India on the pretext of handling media relations for the SAARC Summit, scheduled to take place later that year in Bhutan.

She came to India on 21 April, 2010, spent a night at home, and was arrested by Delhi Police the next morning.

She was released on bail two years later.

In their chargesheet, Delhi Police accused Gupta of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in touch with two ISI officials — Jamshed, her handler, and Mubshar Raza Rana. They said Gupta was an asset to her handlers, and cited love as her motivation.

Once in custody, she began to confess – initially claiming revenge as her motive, later revealing the role of emotional coercion and blackmail. Gupta had not only leaked confidential memos and defence plans but had also exposed the identities and login credentials of Indian intelligence officers, news reports said then.