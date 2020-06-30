Indian railways on Tuesday said it will start additional 150 suburban trains in Mumbai for select government officials from July 1.

Currently, total 200 train services are being run, out of which 130 are running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Kasara, Karjat, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane on the main line and 70 services running between CSMT and Panvel on harbour line.

These trains will halt at major stations only, similar to fast locals.

"As identified by state government essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, customs, postal, nationalised banks, MBPT, judiciary, defence and Raj Bhavan (will be) allowed. No services yet for general passengers " railway minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

An official statement said that select suburban trains are not for the general public and strictly for essential service providers.

To ensure social distancing, only 700 passengers will be allowed per train as compared to the capacity of 1,200.

The development comes a day after the union home ministry announced Unlock 2.0 or the second phase of the opening of economic activity. On Monday, the union government had said that train services will be expanded.

