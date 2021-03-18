OPEN APP
Home >News >India >150% Covid surge in 70 districts: PM Modi calls for steps to stop 'second peak'

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for "quick and decisive" steps to stop the emerging "second peak" of Covid-19.

Taking stock of the Covid situation in the states during a video interaction with chief ministers, PM Modi warned that a 'nationwide outbreak' may emerge again, and asked them to seriously follow the "Test, Track and Treat" approach.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker stores a swab at a Covid-19 testing facility set-up at a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh: 10 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Kanpur jail

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST
SBI’s home loan book touched ₹5 trillion last month, up from ₹4.84 trillion as on 31 December.pradeep gaur/mint

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST
The reservation for these trains will start on 19 September.

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

PM Modi said states like Maharashtra and Punjab have been seeing a rise in cases while the positivity rate has shot up in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said in Mumbai.

Seventy districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent in the last few weeks, Modi said, underlining his concern.

"If we do not stop this emerging 'second peak' of coronavirus immediately, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said.

For stopping this growing pandemic now, the prime minister stressed the need to take "quick and decisive" steps.

Urging chief ministers to ramp up testing and put in place other measures, he noted that many Tier 2 and 3 cities, which were earlier seen as "safe zones" due to the low spread of the infection, were now witnessing a rise in positive cases.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

People should not be put on panic-mode but there is a need to ensure that they get rid of this problem as well, he said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout