New Delhi: Expressing concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for "quick and decisive" steps to stop the emerging " second peak " of Covid-19.

Taking stock of the Covid situation in the states during a video interaction with chief ministers, PM Modi warned that a 'nationwide outbreak' may emerge again, and asked them to seriously follow the "Test, Track and Treat" approach.

PM Modi said states like Maharashtra and Punjab have been seeing a rise in cases while the positivity rate has shot up in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said in Mumbai.

Seventy districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent in the last few weeks, Modi said, underlining his concern.

"If we do not stop this emerging 'second peak' of coronavirus immediately, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said.

For stopping this growing pandemic now, the prime minister stressed the need to take "quick and decisive" steps.

Urging chief ministers to ramp up testing and put in place other measures, he noted that many Tier 2 and 3 cities, which were earlier seen as "safe zones" due to the low spread of the infection, were now witnessing a rise in positive cases.

People should not be put on panic-mode but there is a need to ensure that they get rid of this problem as well, he said.





