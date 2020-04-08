150 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 1,018. Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 64 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 490 of the total 1018 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 319 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

