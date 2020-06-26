150 new covid-19 cases in Kerala, CISF and Army canteen staff infected

Kerala on Friday identified 150 new covid-19 cases, including six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who were on duty at an airport and three Army Defence Service Corps ( DSC) canteen staff in Kannur district. This is the eighth consecutive day where the state has registered more than a hundred cases, a drastic reversal from when it had effectively flattened the curve in end-April.

Kerala has 1,846 active patients and 2,006 recovered ones so far.

In a relief, the cases infected through local contacts are still fewer than the rest of the country in Kerala. Only ten people were infected through local transmission on Friday, the state health minister KK Shailaja said. Of the remaining, 91 persons recently returned from foreign countries and 48 others came back from other states, and a health worker also got infected. Meanwhile, 65 patients recovered from the illness, Shailaja said.

Of the new cases, 23 persons from Palakkad district, a new hub of rising infections. District-wise, other fresh cases were reported as follows—21 in Alappuzha, 18 in Kottayam, 16 each in Malappuram and Kollam , 13 in Kannur, nine in Ernakulam, seven each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode, five in Wayanad, four from Pathanamthitta and two each in Idukki and Kasaragod.

Kerala also has 1,63,944 people under observation, 2,397 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. On Friday alone, 312 persons were hospitalised, the health minister Shailaja said. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 5,859 samples and altogether 2,09,456 samples have been sent for testing so far, she said. Of these, the results of 4,510 samples are still pending. The state added two new places as hotspots, taking the total tally of containment zones to 114.

