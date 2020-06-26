150 new covid-19 cases in Kerala, CISF and Army canteen staff infected

Kerala also has 1,63,944 people under observation, 2,397 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. On Friday alone, 312 persons were hospitalised, the health minister Shailaja said. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 5,859 samples and altogether 2,09,456 samples have been sent for testing so far, she said. Of these, the results of 4,510 samples are still pending. The state added two new places as hotspots, taking the total tally of containment zones to 114.