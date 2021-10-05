Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >150 pollution hotspots identified in Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

150 pollution hotspots identified in Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

'Green Delhi' application was introduced to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The hotspots were identified based on the complaints received through the 'Green Delhi' application, Gopal Rai said

As many as 150 pollution hotspots have been identified in Delhi. City's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the hotspots were identified based on the complaints received through the 'Green Delhi' application.  

'Green War Room' was launched by the Delhi government last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts. Meanwhile, 'Green Delhi' application was introduced to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

The minister said, "More than 23,000 of the 27,000 complaints received on the application have been resolved." 

Most of the complaints are related to the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority and the Public Works Department, he said.

"We have also identified 150 pollution hotspots in Delhi based on the complaints received on the app in the last one year. Maximum complaints have been received from these areas," Rai said.

"We will closely monitor these 150 pollution hotspots and take preventive action with the help departments and officials concerned," he added.

However, more hotspots could emerge based on the ongoing analysis of the complaints. 

The minister also said, the city government has also strengthened the 'Green War Room', which is the “most important factor in Delhi's anti-pollution campaign":

  • A project management unit has been added to the 'Green War Room'. The unit has experts from the University of Chicago and GDI Partners.
  • The war room will remain functional 24x7 from October to February.
  • The minister said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also started the process to recruit 50 environmental engineers.

The 13 pollution hotspots earlier identified in Delhi were Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-2, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Mayapuri.

