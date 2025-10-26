150 years of Vande Mataram: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' says it brings 'pride in hearts of every Indian'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on citizens to actively participate in the celebrations marking 150 years of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, on November 7. Addressing the 127th episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi recalled that the iconic song was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 and highlighted its role in fostering patriotism and nation-building.

The Prime Minister said the song evokes “immense emotion and a deep sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian,” adding that it continues to unite the nation and inspire devotion to the country.

“‘Vande Mataram’ ignites boundless emotion and pride in every Indian’s heart. #MannKiBaat," he tweeted.

Modi described the song as “a timeless expression of patriotism and unity that continues to inspire generations of Indians.” Reflecting on its legacy, he said: “India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. A song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. ‘VandeMataram’ – this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies. In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of MaBharati."

He emphasised that chanting “Vande Mataram” has the power to unite 140 crore Indians, particularly in times of difficulty. “If there is a moment of difficulty, the chant of ‘Vande Mataram’ fills 140 crore Indians with the energy of unity. Patriotism… love for Ma Bharati… if this is an emotion beyond words, then ‘VandeMataram’ is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling," Modi said.

Tribute to the composer The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed the song in the 19th century to awaken national pride in an India weakened by colonial rule.

“It was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to infuse new life into an India weakened by centuries of servitude. ‘Vande Mataram’ might have been written in the 19th century, but its spirit is connected to the immortal consciousness of India that is thousands of years old…" he added.

Modi encouraged citizens to participate in the planned events and contribute to honouring the legacy and enduring spirit of Vande Mataram.

‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ During the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he also called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices and take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' tree planting campaign, while highlighting grassroots innovations and community-led environmental conservation efforts across the country.

The Prime Minister praised several local initiatives that combine innovation with environmental protection, including the unique waste management model in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.