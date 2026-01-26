150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ theme with Operation Sindoor touch: Here's what to expect at Republic Day Parade today

Republic Day 2026: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today.

The official celebrations will begin with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the tricolour at Kartavya Path, minutes before the Republic Day parade begins.

As per the tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are Chief Guests at Republic Day today.

This year’s celebrations promise to be a sight to behold, as the Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, will be adorned with decorations, a government statement said. The boulevard is all decked up to present an unforgettable amalgamation of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, India’s unprecedented progress, robust military prowess, its rich cultural diversity, and the participation of people from all walks of life, it said.

The parade The ceremony will commence at 10.30 AM and run for about 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the ‘Traditional Buggy’ will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, which is the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army.

As many as 100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’, which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

Operation Sindoor Formation Indian Air Force will fly the 'Sindoor' formation at the Republic Day parade, in which the fighter aircraft that took part in the Operation Sindoor would be flying, news agency ANI said.

The formation would include two each of Rafales, Su-30s, and MiG-29s, along with a single Jaguar fighter.

This will be the first Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.

First time in ‘phased battle array’ formation In a new format introduced this year, key Army assets, including indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a “phased battle array formation”.

This means they will, for the first time, move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. This new format seeks to make the parade-watching more engaging for spectators, they said.

European Union Contingent The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags – the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

Akash, Brahmos and ABHRA The Akash Weapon System and ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) System - the two strong pillars of India’s air defence - will also roll past the saluting dais. The Drone Shakti Lorry, developed by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in forward areas, will follow.

Indian Navy Contingent The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari & Lt Varun Dreveriya as Platoon Commanders.

It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, presenting a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation. The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab-class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite.

Indian Air Force Contingent The Indian Air Force contingent comprises four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen. The Contingent Commander would be Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar with Sqn Ldr Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

Syncing with the marching contingent would be a thrilling fly-past by 02 Rafale, 02 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in ‘Spearhead’ Formation, symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

Indian Coast Guard Contingent The all-women Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma, assisted by Assistant Commandant Apurva Gautam Hore, Assistant Commandant Lakshita and Assistant Commandant Hardik.

Guided by their motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah - We Protect’, the contingent would depict India’s maritime strength and commitment to safety and security, representing the ICG’s commitment to protecting the nation’s 11,098-km coastline.

30 Tableaux of States/UTs A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

