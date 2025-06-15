1,500 Indian students in a state of ‘uncertainty’ in Iran, says Congress. ‘Govt should move beyond passive advisories’

The Congress on Sunday claimed that more than 1,500 Indian students are left in a state of uncertainty in Iran and asked the Ministry of External Affairs to move beyond passive advisories to immediately establish a coordinated evacuation mechanism.

The Congress' assertion came after Indians in Iran were on Sunday asked not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that while Indian students in Iran are calling for help, the government remains largely unresponsive, even as missiles rain from the sky.

"With flights suspended, airspace over Tehran closed, and internet access disrupted, more than 1500 Indian students are left in a state of precarity and uncertainty - with no information about evacuation or safe zones," Khera said in a post on X.

Indian Embassy has issued a generic advisory The Indian Embassy has issued a generic advisory urging the students to "remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities", he said.

"Meanwhile, students remain trapped in distress as the Indian Embassy in Iran remains unresponsive: 'We are traumatized after last night's attack There has been no response from the Indian Embassy. Our families are panicking'," Khera said.

He claimed this is not the first time Indian citizens have been left pleading for help during foreign crises. "Whether it was Sudan, Ukraine, or now Iran, Modi's government has turned evacuations into propaganda opportunities -- stepping in late, speaking too much and doing too little, too slowly, Khera alleged.

"The MEA must move beyond passive advisories and immediately establish a coordinated evacuation mechanism – complete with emergency response teams, real-time communication channels and logistic support – before the window for safe exit narrows any further," he said.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

The embassy provided a Google form on its X account and asked the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details. "Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," it said.

It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizens to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission.

"Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran," the embassy posted on X. It also provided emergency contact details.

The Congress on Sunday unequivocally condemned Israel's recent "bombings and targeted assassinations" on Iranian soil and said this attack on Iran's sovereignty and encroachment of its rights only deepens instability as well as sows the seeds of further conflict.

The opposition party asserted that India must speak clearly, act responsibly and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue.

Israel had on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.