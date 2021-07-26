NEW DELHI : As many as 151,113 people were killed in road accidents in India during 2019, down 0.20% from the previous year, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written response at the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The total number of road accidents in the country stood at 449,002 during 2019, down 3.9% from the previous year, he added.

Responding to a question from members of parliament Harnath Singh Yadav, DP Vats, and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Gadkari said that road Accidents occur due to multiple reasons such as speeding, drunken driving, driving on wrong side/lane indiscipline, use of mobile phones during driving, mechanical defect/fault of the vehicle, defect in road condition, weather condition and lack of knowledge on road signage.

"The ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care," Gadkari said.

He added that road safety has been made an integral part of road design at planning stage. "The ministry has delegated powers to regional officers of MoRTH for technical approval of the detailed estimates for rectification of identified road accident black spots," he said.

"Guidelines for pedestrian facilities on national highways for persons with disabilities have also been issued to all states / Union territories)," he added.

