151,113 people killed in roads accidents in India during 2019: Gadkari

Responding to a question from members of parliament Harnath Singh Yadav, DP Vats, and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Gadkari said that road Accidents occur due to multiple reasons such as speeding, drunken driving, driving on wrong side/lane indiscipline, use of mobile phones during driving, mechanical defect/fault of the vehicle, defect in road condition, weather condition and lack of knowledge on road signage.