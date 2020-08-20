153,500 cos return to EPFO fold in signs of recovery

“The economic revival is going to be a slow process. It will take time for companies to come out of the woods, but some sectors such as construction, e-commerce, and textiles are showing a positive trend. The demand in the real estate and textile segments are visible from the fact that migrants have started coming back to cities gradually. Besides, the manufacturing sector is also slowly opening up," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI.