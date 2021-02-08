153 people missing from Tapovan project sites after glacier burst

Following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

"No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project," said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.

"Out of these, 10 bodies have been recovered so far - 3 from Tapovan and 7 in the route to Karnprayag. 12 people rescued from the smaller tunnel in Tapovan yesterday. Efforts are underway to open the bigger tunnel. Debris is being removed from it," he added.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway at Joshimath in Chamoli where a flash flood, triggered due to glacier burst, occurred yesterday.

"The bigger tunnel has been cleared till 70-80 m. Debris blocked it, it is being cleared with the help of a JCB. It is around 180 m long and around 30-40 workers are trapped since yesterday. Efforts are underway to rescue them," said Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun.

A team of Scientists of DRDO-SASE flown in last night to Dehradun, left for the Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance, according to the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, a canine squad has also been deployed to carry out search operations near the Tapovan dam.

On the other hand, aerial rescue and relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board, said the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

