157 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2020, 07:40 PM IST PTI

  • Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 1,778
  • 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases

LUCKNOW : As many as 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,778, a senior government official said here.

With this, the number of active cases climbs to 1,504, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad added.

"Till now, 248 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state, while 26 deaths have taken place," he said.

Prasad added that 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases.

