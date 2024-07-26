Caught on camera: 15-foot-long python ’tries to swallow man’ defecating in MP. Here’s what happened next

A man witnessed a spine-chilling moment as he went to defecate in open in a forest in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, a 15-foot-long python "wrapped itself" around the man as he squatted to do his business. The incident was caught on camera.

In a spine-chilling 53-second video, a snake could be seen coiled up around the man's neck as some villagers try to help him. The incident reportedly took place on July 21 in the Kalyanpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

According to an India Today report, the incident happened when a man had gone to a forest to defecate in the open. At that moment, the snake approached him from behind and coiled around his neck with its tail.

Eventually, the man managed to catch hold of the python’s mouth. He began screaming for help. Villagers passing by heard his scream for help and rushed to rescue the man. By this time, the python had completely wrapped itself around the man, the report added.

The locals wasted no time and attempted to separate the python from the man. The viral video clip shows the villagers killing the python to death using an axe.

A social media handle which shared the video claimed, "A huge python tried to grab and swallow a man who was went to Poop at open place, villagers came and saved his life."

The reported further mentioned that no legal action has been taken yet against the villagers for killing the python. “The man was struggling to breathe as the python had coiled around his neck. If an animal is killed by a person in such a circumstance, no legal action is taken against him," forest ranger Mahesh Chandra Kushwaha was quoted by India Today as saying.