Caught on camera: 15-foot-long python ’tries to swallow man’ defecating in MP. Here’s what happened next

Madhya Pradesh news: In a spine-chilling 53-second video, a 15-foot-long python could be seen coiled up around the man's neck as some villagers try to help him.

Livemint
Updated26 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
The incident reportedly took place in the Kalyanpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.
The incident reportedly took place in the Kalyanpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.(Screenshot from viral video)

A man witnessed a spine-chilling moment as he went to defecate in open in a forest in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, a 15-foot-long python "wrapped itself" around the man as he squatted to do his business. The incident was caught on camera.

In a spine-chilling 53-second video, a snake could be seen coiled up around the man's neck as some villagers try to help him. The incident reportedly took place on July 21 in the Kalyanpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Also Read | Missing woman found inside 16-foot-long python’s stomach

According to an India Today report, the incident happened when a man had gone to a forest to defecate in the open. At that moment, the snake approached him from behind and coiled around his neck with its tail.

Eventually, the man managed to catch hold of the python’s mouth. He began screaming for help. Villagers passing by heard his scream for help and rushed to rescue the man. By this time, the python had completely wrapped itself around the man, the report added.

Also Read | Missing for 3 days, Indonesian woman found inside 16-foot python

The locals wasted no time and attempted to separate the python from the man. The viral video clip shows the villagers killing the python to death using an axe. 

A social media handle which shared the video claimed, "A huge python tried to grab and swallow a man who was went to Poop at open place, villagers came and saved his life."

The reported further mentioned that no legal action has been taken yet against the villagers for killing the python. “The man was struggling to breathe as the python had coiled around his neck. If an animal is killed by a person in such a circumstance, no legal action is taken against him," forest ranger Mahesh Chandra Kushwaha was quoted by India Today as saying.

Such people are exempted under Section 11 of the Wildlife Act, the Hindustan Times reported.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaCaught on camera: 15-foot-long python ’tries to swallow man’ defecating in MP. Here’s what happened next

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue