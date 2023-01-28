15th BRICS summit to be held in August in South Africa's Durban1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:34 AM IST
- The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, and China met for the first time on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in 2006, kicking off BRIC cooperation.
The 15th BRICS summit will take place this year in late August in South Africa's Durban.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×