15th Finance Commission highlights gaps in public health

NEW DELHI : The covid-19 crisis has brought to light an insufficient focus on core public health functions such as disease surveillance and testing, the final report of the 15th Finance Commission of India, tabled in Parliament on Monday, pointed out.

The report highlighted critical gaps in health infrastructure like sub-centres, primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and human resource for health like doctors, nurses and paramedics.

There are shortcomings in the quality of care, despite improvement in access; inadequate attention to urban health systems and the role of municipalities, which have a key role to play in public health, including air and water pollution, road traffic injuries and pandemic-related vulnerabilities.

The report highlighted the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity, kidney and heart disease which is a major public health concern. “Government service delivery system which has traditionally focused more on reproductive health and infectious diseases and lesser on non-communicable diseases, which are now the dominant share of the disease burden," said the report, adding that there is a fragmentation and lack of coordination between different levels and sectors, including a weakly regulated private sector which dominates service provision.

“The private sector, which has grown more by default than by design, needs better regulation to align it with the vision and values of universal health coverage. By providing much needed remedial direction and augmented resources to the health sector, the Finance Commission has given the central and state governments a mandate they must deliver," K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a PPP initiative for public health.

The Finance Commission has done well to draw attention to the neglect of urban primary healthcare, disease surveillance and neglect of no-communicable diseases which contribute immensely to death, disability and are comorbid contributors to infectious disease deaths. Major gaps in infrastructure and health workforce have greatly impeded the ability of the health system to deliver efficient and equitable services, said Reddy.

The 15th Finance Commission said service delivery has traditionally focused on inputs and infrastructure instead of outputs, outcomes and accountability. This has led to under-performance in government health facilities and the consequent emergence of a large private sector as patients seek care elsewhere, it said.

The report further pointed out that almost 70% of outpatient utilisation and 58% of all inpatient utilisation occurred in the private sector, but this is fragmented and largely unregulated.

“Preventive and promotional health and social indicators like nutrition, safe drinking water, sanitation all contribute to severe malnourishment and low health status of poor who are disproportionately affected by these pandemic and earlier ones too. To remedy the situation, we should strive to strengthen our health systems, primary health services and testing infrastructure," said JVR Prasada Rao, former union health secretary.

