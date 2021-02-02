15th Finance Commission highlights gaps in public health

The report highlighted the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity, kidney and heart disease which is a major public health concern. “Government service delivery system which has traditionally focused more on reproductive health and infectious diseases and lesser on non-communicable diseases, which are now the dominant share of the disease burden," said the report, adding that there is a fragmentation and lack of coordination between different levels and sectors, including a weakly regulated private sector which dominates service provision.

