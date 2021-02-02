OPEN APP
Home >News >India >15th Finance Commission: 1,075 crore for embankment-cum-road for Majuli, 300 crore for Kamakhya
Ferries cross the Brahmaputra on their way between Jorhat and Majuli island. Photo: Alamy
15th Finance Commission: 1,075 crore for embankment-cum-road for Majuli, 300 crore for Kamakhya

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 03:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, submitted its report to Parliament on Monday
  • The commission also recommended 300 crore for the development of the Kamakhya temple complex

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a new embankment-cum-road around Assam's Majuli, the world's largest inhabited riverine island. A total of 1,075 crore has been proposed for the construction of the new embankment-cum-road. The commission also recommended 300 crore for the development of the Kamakhya temple complex.

The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, submitted its report to Parliament on Monday.

Majuli is also the seat of Assam's Vaishnavite monasteries (sattras). It is a part of the vast dynamic river system of Brahmaputra basin with a total length of 2,706 km and a catchment area of 580,000 sq km. The island extends for a length of about 80 km, 10-15 km in breadth with a total area of about 875 sq km and at an elevation of 85-90 metres above the sea level.

Due its peculiar location, Majuli gets inundated not only in severe floods but also in normal floods. The embankment-cum-road, once constructed, is expected to solve the problem of erosion of Majuli and provide comfort for road travel around the island.

The Kamakhya temple, located in Guwahati, is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus. Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya.

(With agency inputs)

