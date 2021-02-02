Majuli is also the seat of Assam's Vaishnavite monasteries (sattras). It is a part of the vast dynamic river system of Brahmaputra basin with a total length of 2,706 km and a catchment area of 580,000 sq km. The island extends for a length of about 80 km, 10-15 km in breadth with a total area of about 875 sq km and at an elevation of 85-90 metres above the sea level.