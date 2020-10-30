15th Finance Commission set to submit report on 9 November

NEW DELHI: The 15th Finance Commission, which decides on the devolution of resources to states from the Centre, is set to submit its report to President Ram Nath Konvid on 9 November having finalised its recommendations on Friday.

This comes at a time when the relationship between the Centre and states has hit a low over GST compensation cess.

The report of the Commission with recommendations for next five years beginning FY22 is, however, unlikely to be made public anytime soon and may be tabled in the Parliament along with action taken report by the government on 1 February when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her third Union Budget.

Apart from deciding the formula for dividing financial resources between the central and state governments, especially at a time when finances have been considerably strained, the FFC report may prove seminal for its recommendations for health and defence sectors. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to dominate the recommendations of the FFC, including ways to strengthen health infrastructure across states. The recommendations may also lead to a formation of a non-lapsable defence and internal security fund either through allocation from the common pool of funds shared by the Centre and states or through a cess imposed by the centre.

"This FC’s uniqueness will be how we reasonably address the issue of the pandemic and what are the ways in which the issues the country is currently facing such as life expectancy, livelihood, economic challenges and security challenges have been addressed in a responsible and appropriate manner. We hope that we will be able to persuade all stakeholders that we have sought to address the issue of the pandemic in a responsible way. That, as a commission, we have treated states with the consideration as we have treated the Union," Singh said in an interview with Mint in September.

