15th Finance Commission to submit its report to President on 9 Nov

​New Delhi: The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC), headed by chairman N.K. Singh, on Friday concluded its deliberations on the report for the year 2021-2022 to 2025-2026. The Report was signed by N. K. Singh, the chairman of the XVFC, and, members of the Commission, Ajay Narayan Jha, Prof. Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand.

​The Commission will submit its report to President on 9 November, 2020.

​The Commission will also present a copy of the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later next month.

The report will be tabled in the Parliament by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with an Action Taken Report of the Government of India. The report contains recommendations pertaining to five financial years, 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Report of the XVFC for the year 2020-21, presented to the President in December 2019, was laid by the Government in the Parliament along with an Action Taken Report.

XV-FC was constituted by the President of India in pursuance of clause (1) of article 280 of the Constitution, read with the provisions of the Finance Commission (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1951 (33 of 1951) with N.K. Singh as chairman, Shaktikanta Das, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand as members and Arvind Mehta as secretary. Subsequent to Shaktikanta Das demitting his office, Ajay Narayan Jha was appointed as a Member.

The Commission has finalized their Report after wide-ranging consultations with the Union and State Governments, local governments at different tiers, Chairmen and Members of previous Finance Commissions, Advisory Council to the Commission and other domain experts, academic institutions of eminence and multi-lateral institutions.

“This FC’s uniqueness will be how we reasonably address the issue of the pandemic and what are the ways in which the issues the country is currently facing such as life expectancy, livelihood, economic challenges and security challenges have been addressed in a responsible and appropriate manner. We hope that we will be able to persuade all stakeholders that we have sought to address the issue of the pandemic in a responsible way. That, as a commission, we have treated states with the consideration as we have treated the Union," Singh said in an interview with Mint in September.

