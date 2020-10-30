15th Finance Commission to submit its report to President on 9 Nov

“This FC’s uniqueness will be how we reasonably address the issue of the pandemic and what are the ways in which the issues the country is currently facing such as life expectancy, livelihood, economic challenges and security challenges have been addressed in a responsible and appropriate manner. We hope that we will be able to persuade all stakeholders that we have sought to address the issue of the pandemic in a responsible way. That, as a commission, we have treated states with the consideration as we have treated the Union," Singh said in an interview with Mint in September.