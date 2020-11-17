15th finance panel submits its recommendations to PM Modi

The Commission was asked to give its recommendations on wide-ranging issues.Apart from the vertical and horizontal tax devolution, local government grants, disaster management grant, it was also asked to examine and recommend performance incentives for states in many areas like power sector, adoption of direct benefit transfer, solid waste management, etc.The FFC was also asked to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up and if so how such a mechanism could be operationalized.