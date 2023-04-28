15th-century monument demolished to construct Delhi Jal Board CEO's official residence2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:21 AM IST
The monument was mentioned in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) list of 'Muhammadan and Hindu monuments' of Delhi.
The Delhi government's vigilance department has served a notice to senior IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as DJB's chief executive officer.
