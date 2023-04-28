The Delhi government's vigilance department has served a notice to senior IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as DJB's chief executive officer.

The department has issued show-cause notices to five DJB engineers for their alleged connivance in the demolition of the monument and construction of the official residence of the board's CEO. The engineers have been asked to furnish their replies on the same in two weeks, according to the news agency PTI.

The monument, a "Mahal" (palace) of the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty was located at Jal Vihar area near Lajpat Nagar in southeast Delhi.

The monument was mentioned in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) list of 'Muhammadan and Hindu monuments' of Delhi. It comprised a palace (mahal) and a gateway that still exists while the former was gone, said the notice.

The 'Mahal' comprised three arched dalan flanked by two compartments built with red sandstone and brick masonry.

Several political parties, including the BJP and Trinamool Congress, have demanded action over the demolition of the monument.

TMC MP Nahua Moitra said, “Only in India. Fifteenth-century monument demolished to construct govt officer’s bungalow. Are the Archaeological Survey of India and Ministry of Culture napping yet again? Urging G Kishan Reddy (Union Minister For Culture and Tourism) to look at this."

In a letter to the Delhi LG, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded a high-level probe into the matter, PTI reported.

The monument was in the process of being handed over to the Archaeology department by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

However, in a joint inspection by the department and DJB in January this year, it was found missing, said the vigilance department's notice issued on Wednesday.

In August 2022, Delhi L G V K Saxena recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) action against Rai for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹50 lakh. A 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, Rai is currently posted in Mizoram.

"The Mahal of Pathan period was allegedly demolished as per the directions of Udit Prakash Rai, CEO (DJB) with the help of DJB engineers," the notice said naming five engineers of the Board.

(With PTI inputs)