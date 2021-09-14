After a wait of 15 years, a labourer and his three partners had a shower of good luck when they found an 8.22 carat diamond in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said.

Local experts say the diamond may fetch up to ₹40 lakh and as per officials, the proceeds from the auction of such raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after the deduction of government royalty and taxes.

Ratanlal Prajapati and his partners unearthed the 8.22 carat diamond from a leased land in Hirapur Tapariyan area of the district and deposited it at the diamond office on Monday, Panna Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra told reporters.

The diamond will be put up for auction on September 21 along with other gems, he said. After depositing the precious stone at the government office, Raghuvir Prajapati, one of the partners of Ratanlal Prajapati, told reporters that they had spent the last 15 years quarrying in various mines in their quest to find diamonds, but fortune smiled on them for the first time on Monday.

“We leased small mines in different areas for the past 15 years, but did not find any diamond. This year, we have been mining on a leased land at Hirapur Tapariyan for the past six months and were pleasantly surprised to find a diamond weighing 8.22 carat," he said.

The miner said he and his partners will use the money received from the auction of the diamond for providing a better life and education to their children.

According to officials, the proceeds from the auction of the raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after deduction of government royalty and taxes. Panna district, located over 380 km from the state capital Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 12 lakh carats, officials said.

Meanwhile, a total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of ₹1.06 crore will be auctioned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, an official said on Sunday.

The diamonds, collectively weighing 156.46 carats, were quarried from mines in the district, Panna's diamond officer Ravi Patel told reporters. These precious stones also include a 14.09 carat diamond, which was found by a labourer in Februrary this year and remained unsold in the previous auction, he said.

It is expected to be the main attraction and may fetch about ₹70 lakh, officials said, adding that it will be the biggest gem to be put up for the auction this time. Traders from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are likely to participate in the auction, Patel said.

According to officials, the proceeds from the auction of the raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after deduction of government royalty and taxes. In February, a labourer and his partners found the 14.09 carat diamond in a mine which they had taken on lease near Krishna Kalyanpur village in the district.

A carat is a unit of mass equalling 200 milligrams and is used for measuring diamonds and other such gems. Panna district, located over 380 km from state capital Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 12 lakh carats, officials said

