15-year-old girl set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

In yet another shocking incident in Odisha, a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri. The minor victim suffered 70% burns in the attack.

The girl, who was on oxygen support in the ICU at the Department of Burn Centre in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, was referred to the national capital for further treatment. Following that, she was airlifted to Delhi on Sunday.

A green corridor was set up to take the patient from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport, and one platoon of police force was deployed, said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

"The patient's condition is stable, and her blood pressure, which was low yesterday, has improved. It's safe to transfer her," AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters before her departure.

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had said that the state government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors. The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70% burns.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi had said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident, he had also said.

"Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," Majhi added.

The shocking incident came into light a few days after a female student had attempted self-immolation at Balasore college campus on July 12. She sustained over 90% burns, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

