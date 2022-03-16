16 Chinese granted Indian Citizenship since 2007, 10 applications pending

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that as many as sixteen Chinese nationals had been granted citizenship in India in the last 15 years.

Rai was replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha when he said, "16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007."

The Union Minister also informed that 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship.

The Union Minister of State for Home said India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol.

He said all foreign nationals, including asylum seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955.

