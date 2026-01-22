16 Indians ‘enslaved’ at Myanmar–Thailand border: Asaduddin Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to intervene urgently

AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi has sought urgent intervention of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with regard to at least 16 Indians who have been, according to gim, enslaved at Myanmar-Thailand border.

These Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were taken to Thailand on the pretext of offering them jobs, the parliamentarian said.

“I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved,” Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP said in a post on X,

They, Owaisi said, are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities.

The Myanmar–Thailand border is a 2,416 km long, complex frontier running from Laos to the Andaman Sea, defined by rivers and mountains, crucial for trade but also marked by smuggling, ethnic conflict, and refugee flows

