16 labourers killed in Meghalaya ‘illegal' coal mine blast; several feared trapped, rescue ops underway

At least 16 labourers lost their lives and several others are believed to be trapped after a blast at an “illegal” coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, according to news agency PTI. Director General of Police I Nongrang said rescue teams have been deployed to carry out search operations, adding that the explosion took place in the Thangsku area earlier in the day.

"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

One of the injured victims was first taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a hospital in Shillong for advanced medical care, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

The blast is believed to have taken place during coal extraction activities at the site, which is suspected to be operating illegally.

When asked if the mine was functioning unlawfully, Kumar replied, “Yes, it seems like that.”

He added that the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been determined and that a probe will be initiated.

In December last year, a blast at an illegal coal mine in the same district reportedly claimed the lives of two labourers, triggering intervention by the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission and scrutiny by a monitoring committee appointed by the high court.

Earlier this year, in January, another labourer died after falling into an illegal coal mine at Umthe village, also in East Jaiñtia Hills. Following the incident, police sealed the site and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the death.

In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya, citing environmental harm and serious safety concerns. The tribunal also placed restrictions on the illegal transportation of coal mined through such methods.

Rat-hole mining refers to the excavation of narrow tunnels—typically about 3 to 4 feet high—through which workers enter to extract coal. These horizontal passages are commonly called “rat-holes” as they are just large enough for a single person to crawl through.