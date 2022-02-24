1 min read.Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 08:24 PM ISTLivemint
There were a total of 18 persons on board; the NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said
Listen to this article
As many as 16 people went missing in Jharkhand after a storm near Barbendia bridge caused a boat to capsize. There were a total of 18 persons on board, who were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. A total of four persons have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.