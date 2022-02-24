16 missing as boat capsizes in this Jharkhand district; rescue operations on

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There were a total of 18 persons on board; the NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said
As many as 16 people went missing in Jharkhand after a storm near Barbendia bridge caused a boat to capsize. There were a total of 18 persons on board, who were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. A total of four persons have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.
The NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said.