16 missing as boat capsizes in this Jharkhand district; rescue operations on

As many as 16 people went missing in Jharkhand after a storm near Barbendia bridge caused a boat to capsize. There were a total of 18 persons on board, who were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. A total of four persons have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.

The NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said.

More details are being added.

