Home / News / India /  16 missing as boat capsizes in this Jharkhand district; rescue operations on

16 missing as boat capsizes in this Jharkhand district; rescue operations on

Boat capsizes in Jharkhand. 4 people rescued and sent to hospital.
1 min read . 08:40 PM IST Livemint

  • There were a total of 18 persons on board; the NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said

As many as 16 people went missing in Jharkhand after a storm near Barbendia bridge caused a boat to capsize. There were a total of 18 persons on board, who were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. A total of four persons have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital. 

The NDRF team has rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway, the Jamtara district administration said. 

More details are being added. 

