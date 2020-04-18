PUNJAB : 16 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 18 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 202. Among the total people infected as on date, 27 have recovered and 13 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 186 of the total 202 cases reported in the state. SAS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 53 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

18 districts in Punjab have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Punjab's 202 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.