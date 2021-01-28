"The prime minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, the Opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the anti-farmer laws and in solidarity with the Indian farmers, have decided to boycott the president's address to both the houses of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021," said a joint statement issued by various parties.