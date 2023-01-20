16 trains in Northern Railway running late today due to fog. Check full list here2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
A total of 16 trains in the Northern Railway region are running late today due to dense fog, News agency ANI has reported citing Indian Railways 20 January.
As per the statement, it said, "16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog."
As per the Railways, all 16 trains are running late by an hour.
Some of the trains include, Clone Special, Mahabodhi Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express, Amarapali Express, Telangana Express among others.
Here is the complete list of the trains are running late today:
Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on 19 January had forecasted that there will be no cold wave across the country for till 24 January. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall or thundershower over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 23-26 January and over Delhi on 23-25 January.
The weather office has also predicted a light to moderate hailstorm at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on on 23 and 24 January.
As pert he Met office, “Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24."
As per IMD, another active Western Disturbance now seen as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies along Long. 60°E to the north of Lat. 25°N. It is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 till 26 January and plains of northwest India during 23 to 25 January.
IMD has also predicted rise in minimum temperatures by about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India till 20 January.
Speaking of dense fog, it said that it is very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during 19-21 January.
