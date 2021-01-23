16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility recorded in Palam at half-past six in the morning was 300 meters.
Sixteen trains scheduled to New Delhi on Saturday, including Howrah-New Delhi Special and Saharsa-New Delhi Special, are running late due low visibility conditions and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway.
Cities across north India witnessed very low visibility due to dense fog situations. Recorded at half-past six in the morning, Lucknow recorded the visibility of 150 metres, Gorakhpur saw it dipping further to 0-25 metres. Gauhati, Agartala, Kolkata, Gaya, and Gwalior recorded the visibility of 50 metres each.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the middle-end of the 'Very Poor' category, however, it is likely to improve by tomorrow due to surface winds under the influence of a fresh Western disturbance, predicted the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
