Home >News >India >16-year-old girl from UP's Balia gets 10 crore in bank account, probe on
Saroj with her mother

16-year-old girl from UP's Balia gets 10 crore in bank account, probe on

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

When the teenager had gone to the bank on Monday, she was informed by bank officials that there was 9.99 crore in her account

Things went quite chaotic for Saroj, a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, after she came to know that nearly 10 crore was deposited in her bank account a few days back.

According to a complaint filed at the Bansdih police station in UP, a person named Neelesh Kumar from Kanpur Dehat district had called Saroj two years ago and asked her to send Aadhaar card and photograph in the name of getting funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. She did so.

Saroj, who is illiterate, told reporters on Tuesday that she had an account since 2018 in an Allahabad Bank's branch in Bansdih town, over 16 km from the district headquarters.

When the teenager had gone to the bank on Monday, she was informed by bank officials that there was 9.99 crore in her account. She then went to the police station and informed the officials.

Saroj said she did not know from where did the money came from. She told the police that the number on which Neelesh used to call her up was now switched off.

The manager of the bank said Saroj had deposited and withdrawn 10,000 to 20,000 a number of times.

Bansdih police station incharge Rajesh Kumar Singh said the matter was being probed and action would be taken accordingly.

