As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Railways also decided to introduce a freight version of the Vande Bharat Express. The first service of the new freight version of the semi-high-speed train will be operated between the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions.

According to an October 11 letter from the Railway Board to general managers of zonal railways, these trains, dubbed "Freight EMU," will serve as a superfast parcel service aimed at capturing high-value and time-sensitive cargo consignments.

The freight trains have been designed to transport palletized containers at a speed of 160 km/h. The 1,800-mm wide rakes would have provisions for loading reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo, a pneumatically retractable roller floor system with a locking facility for easy pallet handling and a total payload of 264 tonnes.

The letter from the railway board also states that after interaction with potential customers, the stretch between Delhi NCR and the Mumbai region is chosen for the initial services.

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, which is currently manufacturing the bulk of Vande Bharat Express trains is expected to launch the first "Freight EMU" by December.

The zonal railways have been asked to identify and interact with more potential customers to identify more terminals and more potential routes all across the nation.

Now, Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours

After the launch of Vande Bharat from Una in Himachal Pradesh, the time of traveling between Delhi and Chandigarh will reduce to three hours. The fourth version of the train is also much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration. The train will reach 100 km/h in 52 seconds.

Except for Wednesdays, the new Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week, with stops in Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.