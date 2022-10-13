160 km/hour: Now, Indian Railways to launch superfast Vande Bharat freight train2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Railways also decided to introduce a freight version of the Vande Bharat Express. The first service of the new freight version of the semi-high-speed train will be operated between the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions.